Auto stocks rev up after FM announces scrappage policy

Shares of six automakers advanced after the central government proposed voluntary vehicle scrappage policy for the country.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.81%), Tata Motors (up 1.33%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.18%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.13%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.88%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.21%) advanced.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a voluntary scrappage policy for vehicles will be launched, aimed at reducing vehicular pollution. Vehicles would undergo fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles, 15 years for commercial vehicles.

