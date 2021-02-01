Volumes jump at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

-
-
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 29249 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 18.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1547 shares
KRBL Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 February 2021.
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 29249 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 18.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1547 shares. The stock increased 10.45% to Rs.1,123.80. Volumes stood at 3352 shares in the last session.
KRBL Ltd registered volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21589 shares. The stock slipped 15.76% to Rs.199.90. Volumes stood at 43733 shares in the last session.
Vakrangee Ltd notched up volume of 17.94 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.01% to Rs.51.20. Volumes stood at 68711 shares in the last session.
3M India Ltd clocked volume of 1312 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock lost 0.89% to Rs.18,967.00. Volumes stood at 275 shares in the last session.
Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36641 shares. The stock gained 2.02% to Rs.537.40. Volumes stood at 14661 shares in the last session.
