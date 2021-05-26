Consumer goods shares gain

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 29.17 points or 0.6% at 4876.85 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Dish TV India Ltd (up 9.2%), Lux Industries Ltd (up 8.32%),Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (up 8.32%),Zee Learn Ltd (up 7.43%),Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (up 6.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (up 6.07%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 5.48%), Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (up 4.97%), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (up 4.93%), and Borosil Ltd (up 4.89%).

On the other hand, Goldiam International Ltd (down 5.79%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 3.26%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.63%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.62 or 0.09% at 50681.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.95 points or 0.1% at 15223.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 142.84 points or 0.61% at 23494.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.73 points or 0.28% at 7390.2.

On BSE,1649 shares were trading in green, 761 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

