JSW Steel Ltd Slides 3.15%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.78%

JSW Steel Ltd lost 3.15% today to trade at Rs 678.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.78% to quote at 18359.17. The index is up 11.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd decreased 2.88% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 2.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 188.27 % over last one year compared to the 65.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 773 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.6 on 22 May 2020.

