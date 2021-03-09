Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 43.5 points or 1.04% at 4237.31 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Gravita India Ltd (up 6.88%), Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 4.9%),Mangalam Cement Ltd (up 4.61%),Prakash Industries Ltd (up 4.28%),DCW Ltd (up 4.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grasim Industries Ltd (up 3.98%), BASF India Ltd (up 3.43%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 3.06%), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (up 3.02%), and J K Cements Ltd (up 2.89%).

On the other hand, National Fertilizer Ltd (down 2.47%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 2.2%), and Linde India Ltd (down 1.81%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 344.74 or 0.68% at 50785.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.7 points or 0.79% at 15073.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.11 points or 0.51% at 21174.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.27 points or 0.62% at 6999.4.

On BSE,1516 shares were trading in green, 601 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)