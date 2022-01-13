Consumer Price Inflation Hits Five Month High

India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to a five-month high 5.59% in the month of December.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket also spiked on-month during December to 4.05%, from 1.87% in November. The surge in the food basket was due to a sharp rise in prices of oils and fats which climbed 24.32% on year in December.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)