Consumer Price Inflation Rises To Around 5% In February Compared To 4% In Last Month

India's retail or consumer price inflation rose to 5.03% in February, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed on Friday. This marked a sharp jump compared to a final reading of 4.06% in January.

The retail inflation in food prices as measured by consumer food price index almost doubled to 3.87% in February as compared to 1.96% in the previous month. The overall inflation rate stayed within the Reserve Bank Of India's target of 2-6% for the third consecutive month.

