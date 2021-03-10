Over 2.4 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Across Country So Far

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that more than 2.43 crore (2,43,67,906) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions across the States and UTs, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 71,30,098 HCWs (1st dose), 38,90,257HCWs (2nd dose), 69,36,480 FLWs (1st dose) and 4,73,422 FLWs (2nd Dose), 8,33,526 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 51,04,123 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years (1st Dose).

As on Day-53 of the vaccination drive (9th March, 2021), more than 13.5 Lakh (13,59,173) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 10,60,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,351 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,98,229 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

