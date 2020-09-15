Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.050.13-220.00-84.620.040.100.020.080.010.03

