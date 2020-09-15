JUST IN
Business Standard

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.13 -62 OPM %-220.00-84.62 -PBDT0.040.10 -60 PBT0.020.08 -75 NP0.010.03 -67

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:14 IST

