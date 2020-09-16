Coop Sweden expands strategic partnership with TCS

Selects TCS for its retail business transformation program

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its strategic partnership with Coop Sweden, one of the largest grocery retailers in the country, to develop a new, future-ready digital core as part of the latter's retail business transformation program to support its growth strategy.

Coop Sweden selected TCS as a strategic partner in 2019 to drive the integration of SAP S/4HANA within its core business systems. The expanded partnership builds on that success, and will leverage TCS' deep domain knowledge of the retail grocery industry and its extensive expertise on SAP S/4HANA and digital technologies to power Coop's ongoing retail business transformation program.

Over the next two years, TCS will closely collaborate with Coop to transform several key business areas across the retailer's network, including finance, logistics and procurement; category management, pricing, campaigns, and store operations; and master data and analytics. TCS will redesign the business processes and help create a unified, real-time, process-centric view across Coop's retail operations that will enable overall operational excellence, improved stock visibility, optimized stock levels, richer assortment of offerings, traceability, and better availability at local stores, driving a superior customer experience.

TCS will also be responsible for the organizational change management, helping ease the transition to the new system through well planned communication, training and role change enablement. The new digital core is expected to help enhance the resilience, agility and adaptability of Coop's retail operations.

