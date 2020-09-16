L&T Technology Services announces strategic partners with UK-based Exponential-e

L&T Technology Services announced that Exponential-e, a UK-based leading & innovative CSP of enterprise connectivity & unified communications service, entered into a strategic partnership with the company to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment.

n the new normal brought on by the pandemic, enterprises are ramping up operations in phases and planning to bring back their workforce, with their health and safety being the top priority.

During these times, the need of the hour for companies is to retrofit the workplace with safety solutions on a fully digital foundation that can scale to intelligent buildings/campuses, smart facilities and offices.

According to the partnership, LTTS will offer its latest solution i-BEMS™ Shield, built on the company's award-winning i-BEMS™ framework, and anchored on Exponential-e's next-gen composite SDN carrier grade network & cloud infrastructure. The combination of these solutions will accelerate digital transformation of the workplace, across industries through digital technologies and platforms.

LTTS' Intelligent Building Experience Management System, i-BEMS™ is a modular 'system-of-systems' platform that unifies all campus operations under one system and focuses on creating digital experiences and building optimization.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)