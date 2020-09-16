ITC allots 3.06 lakh ordinary shares under ESOS

ITC has allotted 3,06,510 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 30,651 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 15 September, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1230,50,36,551 divided into 1230,50,36,551 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)