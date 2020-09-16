CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms of NCD issuance

On 18 September 2020

CreditAccess Grameen announced that the Borrowings and Investment Committee of the Company will meet on 18 September 2020 to consider the terms of issue of non-convertible debentures to be issued by the Company to various prospective investors on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/issues within the overall limit approved by the Board of Directors.

