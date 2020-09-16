CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms of NCD issuance

-
On 18 September 2020CreditAccess Grameen announced that the Borrowings and Investment Committee of the Company will meet on 18 September 2020 to consider the terms of issue of non-convertible debentures to be issued by the Company to various prospective investors on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/issues within the overall limit approved by the Board of Directors.
