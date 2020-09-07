JUST IN
Coral Newsprints reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net Loss of Coral Newsprints reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.763.04 -75 OPM %-68.42-8.22 -PBDT-0.52-0.25 -108 PBT-0.55-0.28 -96 NP-0.55-0.28 -96

