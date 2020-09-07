Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit declines 91.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.33% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures declined 91.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.33% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.017.277.3212.930.110.690.080.680.040.49

