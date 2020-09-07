JUST IN
Business Standard

Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit declines 91.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.33% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures declined 91.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.33% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.017.27 -17 OPM %7.3212.93 -PBDT0.110.69 -84 PBT0.080.68 -88 NP0.040.49 -92

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 17:51 IST

