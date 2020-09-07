Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit declines 2.04% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 41.86% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 2.04% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.86% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.9720.59 -42 OPM %8.607.77 -PBDT1.381.66 -17 PBT0.640.83 -23 NP0.480.49 -2

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 18:13 IST

