Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit declines 2.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.86% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 2.04% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.86% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.9720.598.607.771.381.660.640.830.480.49

