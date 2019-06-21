JUST IN
Volumes spurt at Sobha Ltd counter
Cords Cable Industries wins orders worth Rs 16.63 crore

Cords Cable Industries has been awarded prestigious orders for supply of Control, Power and Earthing Cables to be used in a Thermal Power Project in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The total estimated, value of the said orders is Rs. 16.63 crore.

The commercial production for the said order is expected to commence from August and is to be executed I 2" within the current financial year as per the schedule.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 11:15 IST

