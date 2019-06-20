Wipro launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas

Wipro announced the official opening of the Pivotal Center of Excellence at Wipro's Dallas office, to accelerate the innovation and digital transformation capabilities offered to joint customers. Wipro will expand its Dallas footprint and hire locally to help deliver these capabilities and other innovations.
In addition, Wipro will expand the design services it offers clients by opening a new Designit studio in Dallas. Designit, which is part of Wipro, provides strategic design, service design and design thinking services from Its other US locations in New York City and San Francisco and 16 studios around the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
