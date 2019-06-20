JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Ganges Securities approves increase in authorised capital

TCS wins 2019 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Digital Transformation
Business Standard

Mahindra CIE Automotive allots 1.90 lakh equity shares

Capital Market 

Under ESOS

Mahindra CIE Automotive has allotted 190,856 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- pursuant to exercise of options by the eligible employee(s) under the Company's Employees' Stock Option Scheme, 2007 and 2015. Consequent to the allotment the issued capital increased from Rs. 3,788,091,040 to Rs. 3,789,999,600 and the subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,788,081,590 to Rs. 3,789,990,150.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU