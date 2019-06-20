Mahindra CIE Automotive allots 1.90 lakh equity shares

-
-
Under ESOSMahindra CIE Automotive has allotted 190,856 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- pursuant to exercise of options by the eligible employee(s) under the Company's Employees' Stock Option Scheme, 2007 and 2015. Consequent to the allotment the issued capital increased from Rs. 3,788,091,040 to Rs. 3,789,999,600 and the subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,788,081,590 to Rs. 3,789,990,150.
