JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Wipro launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas
Business Standard

Wipro recognised as Leader in 2019 Healthcare Payer Digital Services

Capital Market 

By Everest Group

Wipro announced that it has been cited as a leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment and Service Provider Landscape - 2019.

The report evaluated the digital services capabilities of 20 service providers and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix basis several vision and capability, and market impact-related parameters. Wipro was positioned as a leader for delivering transformative engagements by leveraging next-generation technologies, fostering innovation, and enhancing value-based care in the healthcare segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 19:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU