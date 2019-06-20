Wipro recognised as Leader in 2019 Healthcare Payer Digital Services

By Everest GroupWipro announced that it has been cited as a leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment and Service Provider Landscape - 2019.
The report evaluated the digital services capabilities of 20 service providers and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix basis several vision and capability, and market impact-related parameters. Wipro was positioned as a leader for delivering transformative engagements by leveraging next-generation technologies, fostering innovation, and enhancing value-based care in the healthcare segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU