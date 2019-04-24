Coromandel International jumps after good Q4 outcome

rose 3.51% to Rs 441.30 at 11:16 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 23.18% to Rs 110.38 crore on 9.39% rise in net sales to Rs 2638.34 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 48.94 points, or 0.13% to 38,613.82.

On the BSE, 20,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7,548 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 452.55 and a low of Rs 437 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 538 on 24 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 340 on 8 October 2018.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 4.22% to Rs 720.48 crore on 19.32% rise in net sales to Rs 13224.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 over the year ended March 2018.

Coromandel International, India's leading agri solutions provider, is in the business of fertilisers, crop protection, specialty nutrients, organic manure and

