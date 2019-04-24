Volumes spurt at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

-
Team Lease Services Ltd notched up volume of 10032 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 50.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 199 shares
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 April 2019.
Team Lease Services Ltd notched up volume of 10032 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 50.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.2,947.70. Volumes stood at 81 shares in the last session.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd witnessed volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15845 shares. The stock increased 8.96% to Rs.204.20. Volumes stood at 14752 shares in the last session.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17589 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.503.80. Volumes stood at 11781 shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd registered volume of 9746 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2079 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.2,010.00. Volumes stood at 1005 shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25027 shares. The stock gained 0.81% to Rs.75.00. Volumes stood at 24660 shares in the last session.
