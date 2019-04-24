Volumes spurt at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team notched up volume of 10032 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 50.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 199 shares

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, SKF India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 April 2019.

Team notched up volume of 10032 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 50.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.2,947.70. Volumes stood at 81 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15845 shares. The stock increased 8.96% to Rs.204.20. Volumes stood at 14752 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17589 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.503.80. Volumes stood at 11781 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 9746 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2079 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.2,010.00. Volumes stood at 1005 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25027 shares. The stock gained 0.81% to Rs.75.00. Volumes stood at 24660 shares in the last session.

