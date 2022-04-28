Coromandel International spurts on stellar Q4 performance

Coromandel International rallied 5.13% to Rs 890.80 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 85.94% to Rs 289.79 crore on a 49.63% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,226.81 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 82.33% to Rs 388.96 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 213.32 crore in Q4 March 2021. The total expenses increased by 47.24% to Rs 3913.92 crore in Q4 March 2022 as compared to Rs 2658.16 crore in Q4 March 2021.
On a yearly basis, consolidated net profit advanced 14.99% to Rs 1,528.46 crore on a 34.75% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 19,110.85 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Re 1 each (i.e. 600%) for the FY 2021-22.
Coromandel International is amongst India's pioneers and leading agri solutions provider, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: Nutrient and other allied businesses and crop protection. These include fertiliser, crop protection, bio pesticides, specialty nutrients and organic compost businesses.
