P&G Hygiene gains after decent Q3 numbers

-
ALSO READ
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd jumps around 2%
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 1.11%, Gains for third straight session
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2021 quarter
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd in demand
Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints MD
-
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care rose 2.69% to Rs 14301.15 after the company's net profit rose 4.60% to Rs 102.85 crore on 28.12% rise in net sales to Rs 973.26 crore in Q3 March 2022 over Q3 March 2021.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 16.92% year-on-year to Rs 151.10 crore in Q3 March 2022. Cost of raw materials consumed surged 39.17% to Rs 347.15 crore during the quarter.
Revenue was boosted by strong brand fundamentals, strength of its trusted product portfolio, strong retail execution and a one-time other income during the quarter from intercompany sale of inventory. Excluding the one-time income, comparable sales are up 17% vs year ago.
The net profit was driven by continued focus on productivity and a one-time hurt due to retrospective tax law change. Excluding this one-time impact, PAT was up 20% vs year ago, despite commodity inflation.
Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care said: "In a challenging market environment, we recorded strong double-digit sales growth driven by strong brand fundamentals and improved market execution. Excluding the one-time impact, our productivity efforts led to a strong double digit profit growth. As we navigate the challenging cost environment, we will continue to focus on improving productivity by leveraging advertising and promotion analytics, strengthening our product mix and driving supply chain efficiencies. In the long-term, we will continue to focus on driving balanced top and bottom-line growth enabled by our superiority strategy, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organization and culture."
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care is one of India's fastest growing FMCG companies that has in its portfolio Whisper - India's leading Feminine Hygiene brand, and Vicks - India's No. 1 Health Care brand and Old Spice.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU