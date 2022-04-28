KBC Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zee Learn Ltd, GTL Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and SPS Finquest Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2022.

KBC Global Ltd lost 19.91% to Rs 7.16 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 123.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 9.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 9.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd pared 9.23% to Rs 20.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

SPS Finquest Ltd dropped 8.34% to Rs 112.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1340 shares in the past one month.

