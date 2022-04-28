Volumes soar at JM Financial Ltd counter

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 144.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares

TTK Prestige Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 April 2022.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 144.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.07% to Rs.75.75. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd registered volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.29% to Rs.849.75. Volumes stood at 8.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd recorded volume of 60.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.33% to Rs.581.85. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd notched up volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95362 shares. The stock rose 5.73% to Rs.475.95. Volumes stood at 69731 shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd saw volume of 1486.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 209.25 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.18% to Rs.66.00. Volumes stood at 460.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)