CPI inflation declines to 5.30% in August 2021

Core CPI inflation eases to 5.89% in August 2021

The all-India general CPI inflation declined to 5.30% in August 2021 (new base 2012=100), compared with 5.59% in July 2021. The corresponding provisional inflation rate for rural area was 5.28% and urban area 5.32% in August 2021 as against 5.49% and 5.82% in July 2021. The core CPI inflation also eased to 5.89% in August 2021 compared with 6.01% in July 2021.

The cumulative CPI inflation has declined to 5.53% in April-August FY2022 compared with 6.63% in April-August FY2021.

Among the CPI components, inflation of food and beverages declined to 3.80% in August 2021 from 4.46% in July 2021. Within the food items, the inflation fell for vegetables to (-) 11.68%, fruits 6.69%, egg 16.33% and pulses and products 8.81%. Further, the inflation also declined for non-alcoholic beverages 13.85%, spices 5.05% and sugar and confectionery (-) 0.60%. However, the inflation rose for meat and fish to 9.19%, cereals and products to (-) 1.42%, oils and fats 33.00%, milk and products 2.86% and prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 6.14% in August 2021.

The inflation for housing rose to 3.90%, while that for miscellaneous items declined to 6.40% in August 2021. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for personal care and effects eased to 1.01% and education 3.81%, while it rose for household goods and services 5.45%, health 7.78%, transport and communication 10.24% and recreation and amusement 6.48% in August 2021.

The inflation for clothing and footwear galloped to 6.84%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light also rose to 12.95% in August 2021.

