CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 62.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 62.21% to Rs 28.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 477.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 335.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.66% to Rs 333.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 1700.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1282.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

