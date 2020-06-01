CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 62.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.13% to Rs 477.52 croreNet profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 62.21% to Rs 28.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 477.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 335.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.66% to Rs 333.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 1700.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1282.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales477.52335.98 42 1700.121282.26 33 OPM %46.2566.05 -62.3971.84 - PBDT46.32119.65 -61 481.97505.53 -5 PBT40.52117.60 -66 461.60497.74 -7 NP28.8476.31 -62 333.55321.76 4
