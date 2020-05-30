Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 94.20% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net loss of Prerna Infrabuild reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.20% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.92% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.08% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.9015.52 -94 9.7616.02 -39 OPM %-73.333.35 --1.131.37 - PBDT-0.361.30 PL 0.451.08 -58 PBT-0.481.21 PL 0.040.73 -95 NP-0.370.95 PL 0.010.48 -98

