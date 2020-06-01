Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 4.72% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 1315.18 croreNet profit of Amber Enterprises India declined 4.72% to Rs 62.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 1315.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1196.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.12% to Rs 158.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 44.00% to Rs 3962.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2751.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1315.181196.01 10 3962.792751.99 44 OPM %7.759.46 -7.807.73 - PBDT92.04110.68 -17 275.52198.24 39 PBT70.0993.89 -25 190.74135.93 40 NP62.8465.95 -5 158.4093.66 69
