Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.62% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.62% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.2510.510.4477.81-104.000-88.640.130.170.010.040.110.170.010.040.110.160.010.030.08

