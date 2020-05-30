Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.62% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Stratmont Industries rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.62% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.2510.51 -98 0.4477.81 -99 OPM %-104.000 --88.640.13 - PBDT0.170.01 1600 0.040.11 -64 PBT0.170.01 1600 0.040.11 -64 NP0.160.01 1500 0.030.08 -63
