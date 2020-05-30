JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mercury Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 97.62% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.62% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.2510.51 -98 0.4477.81 -99 OPM %-104.000 --88.640.13 - PBDT0.170.01 1600 0.040.11 -64 PBT0.170.01 1600 0.040.11 -64 NP0.160.01 1500 0.030.08 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 18:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU