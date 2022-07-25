Cressanda Solutions signs MoU with a South African consortium

To develop and provide variety of digital servicesCressanda Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding with a consortium led by Buffshelfco 59, South Africa (Buffshelfco) for a three-year period to provide cutting-edge user experience by delivering superior services in the domains of IT Infrastructure, Super App development, Digital services, and Marketing services across multiple static and mobile platforms. Buffshelfco and Cressanda's collaboration seeks to create a dependable, technologically advanced, and smooth consumer experience to millions of customers across India.
Cressanda intends to use this MoU to capitalise on Buffshelfco's experience in South Africa for development of Super Apps, which will offer a variety of digital services like online gaming, online entertainment, e -commerce, advertising, and other value -added services. Buffshelfco employs a distinctive Adoption & Consumption Delivery Model, allowing the business to better serve customers by addressing their demands with an interface that is exceptionally user-friendly (CX). This tactic will make it possible for users to adopt new technologies and then use the services made available through the platform, hence boosting user engagement and stickiness.
Buffshelfco, South Africa (through a consortium) also brings to the table, deep expertise in developing Next gen IT Infrastructure services, Advisory & Consulting services and ICT Implementation services. With these expertise and experience, Cressanda aims to provide uninterrupted mobile Wi-Fi services to vast number of users of its services at multiple location spread across India while using any mode of transportation - road, rail, water or air.
