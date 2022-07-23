Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising options

-
On 04 August 2022Can Fin Homes announced that its board will meet on 04 August 2022 to consider fund raising by way of issue of equity shares. The board will also consider raising funds by issue of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments including but not limited to bonds, non-convertible debentures, non-convertible subordinated debt Tier-II debentures, denominated in Indian currency and/or any foreign currency.
