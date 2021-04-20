CRISIL Q1 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 83.5 cr

On a consolidated basis, CRISIL's net profit fell 5.22% to Rs 83.5 crore on 15.8% rise in income from operations to Rs 495.20 crore in Q1 March 2021 over Q4 March 2021.
Foreign exchange loss for Q1 March 2021 was Rs 4.7 crore compared with a gain of Rs 16.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The results for the quarter include full quarter financials of Greenwich Associates, acquired in February 2020, as against one month's numbers considered in the same quarter of the previous year.
The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share (of Re 1 face value) in the current quarter for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
Ashu Suyash, managing director & CEO, CRISIL, said: "During the quarter, we saw good business momentum across Ratings, Research and Analytics. Buoyant capital markets and new client acquisitions aided growth. Ongoing demand for traded and credit-risk offerings also helped. We continue to make investments in data and technology capabilities, and in ensuring that our people are able to navigate well through the pandemic and serve clients."
CRISIL Ratings saw a 6.2% revenue uptick, driven by strong surveillance fees and new client adds. Global Analytical Center grew by deepening coverage across practices, stepped up support for ESG offerings, and automation initiatives. Overall, the Ratings segment revenue grew 11.8% and profit 22.1% on-year.
The overall Research segment posted a healthy revenue growth of 18.1% during the quarter. However, adverse foreign exchange movement impacted segment margins.
The Advisory segment saw increased demand across government- and multilateral-supported programs in the infrastructure space as well as for its credit management and risk-monitoring solutions. This contributed to overall segment growth.
CRISIL is a global analytics company. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions. It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc.
CRISIL is a leading global analytics company. It provides ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.
Shares of CRISIL were up 0.82% to currently trade at Rs 1874 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU