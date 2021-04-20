CRISIL Q1 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 83.5 cr

On a consolidated basis, CRISIL's net profit fell 5.22% to Rs 83.5 crore on 15.8% rise in income from operations to Rs 495.20 crore in Q1 March 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

Foreign exchange loss for Q1 March 2021 was Rs 4.7 crore compared with a gain of Rs 16.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The results for the quarter include full quarter financials of Greenwich Associates, acquired in February 2020, as against one month's numbers considered in the same quarter of the previous year.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share (of Re 1 face value) in the current quarter for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

Ashu Suyash, managing director & CEO, CRISIL, said: "During the quarter, we saw good business momentum across Ratings, Research and Analytics. Buoyant capital markets and new client acquisitions aided growth. Ongoing demand for traded and credit-risk offerings also helped. We continue to make investments in data and technology capabilities, and in ensuring that our people are able to navigate well through the pandemic and serve clients."

CRISIL Ratings saw a 6.2% revenue uptick, driven by strong surveillance fees and new client adds. Global Analytical Center grew by deepening coverage across practices, stepped up support for ESG offerings, and automation initiatives. Overall, the Ratings segment revenue grew 11.8% and profit 22.1% on-year.

The overall Research segment posted a healthy revenue growth of 18.1% during the quarter. However, adverse foreign exchange movement impacted segment margins.

The Advisory segment saw increased demand across government- and multilateral-supported programs in the infrastructure space as well as for its credit management and risk-monitoring solutions. This contributed to overall segment growth.

CRISIL is a global analytics company. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions. It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc.

Shares of CRISIL were up 0.82% to currently trade at Rs 1874 on the BSE.

