ICICI Prudential MF trims stake in Bajaj Consumer

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) sold 2 lakh equity shares, or 0.14% stake, of Bajaj Consumer Care in the secondary market on 16 June 2021.

Post transaction, ICICI Prudential MF decreased its stake in Bajaj Consumer Care to 5.93% stake from 6.07% held earlier.

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Consumer Care's net profit surged 134.8% to Rs 54.68 crore on 42.4% increase in net sales to Rs 244.86 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, is one of India's well-established companies in the beauty care category. Its flagship brand, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, is a leading name in the hair oil market. The company also owns the Nomarks Brand in India.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 0.44% to Rs 298.55 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 290.55 to Rs 302.75 so far.

