Fine Organic gains on bargain buying

-
ALSO READ
Fine Organic Industries to form a JV company in Thailand
Ramco Systems partners with Malaysian conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad
Rossari Biotech spurts as board approves acquisition of Unitop Chemicals
Nifty trades above 15,000 mark; metal stocks shine
Indices end near day's low; Dow futures down 178 pts
-
Fine Organic Industries rose 1.18% to Rs 2858.90 amid value buying.
The stock declined 5.80% in the past eight sessions to end at Rs 2,825.60 on 18 June 2021, from its recent closing high of Rs 2,999.70 recorded on 8 June 2021.
In the past three months, the stock has added 28.19% while the benchmark Senex has advanced 4.48% during the same period.
On 6 May 2021, Fine Organic Industries (FOIL) had executed a joint venture agreement with Oleofine Organics Thailand Company (OFT) and Oleofine Organics Sdn Bhd. (OFM).
The companies had executed the joint venture agreement for incorporation of a new joint venture company (JVC) in Thailand for the purpose of operating business which will be mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of speciality chemical products and supplying, exporting and distribution of such products.
FOIL would hold 45% stake in JVC while OFT and OFM would hold 45% stake and 10% stake, respectively. OFT and OFM who are parties to JV have also been disclosed in promoter group of FOIL.
Offering updates on the same, Fine Organic said that the company has subscribed, by way of cash consideration, to 22,500 ordinary shares at a par value of THB (Thai Baht) 100 per share.
Fine Organic Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of oleochemical additives for various end-user industries such as foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes etc.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 7.48% to Rs 31.79 crore on a 30.57% rise in sales to Rs 322.88 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU