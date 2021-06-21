Timken India Q4 PAT skids 14% to Rs 53 cr

-
Timken India's net profit dropped 13.6% to Rs 52.93 crore on 17.3% rise in net sales to Rs 475.36 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.Profit before tax declined 9.4% to Rs 74.66 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 82.38 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced after market hours on Friday, 18 June 2021.
During the financial year, Timken India's standalone net profit tanked 41.81% to Rs 143.18 crore on 12.76% fall in net sales from operations to Rs 1,410.52 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Timken India is engaged in the business of engineering and manufacturing bearings and mechanical power transmission components including gear drives, couplings, belts and chain.
Shares of Timken India rallied 4.64% to Rs 1,447.65 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 1,332.60 to Rs 1,468 so far.
