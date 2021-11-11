CRISIL spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 113 cr

-
-
CRISIL surged 8.73% to Rs 3123.80 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 25.08% to Rs 112.86 crore on 17.73% rise in income from operations to Rs 570.96 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 32.52% year-on-year to Rs 151.23 crore during the quarter.
CRISIL Ratings revenue grew 21.5% on-year in the quarter ended 30 September 2021, as the business environment improved. The business added new clients and saw growth in the stressed assets ratings space. CRISIL Ratings continues to maintain leadership in the corporate bond market.
In research, buoyancy in the domestic capital market and pick-up in economic activity continue to steer the need for research and analytics. The segment grew 20.9% on-year during the September 2021 quarter, with all segments delivering growth.
The infrastructure advisory business bagged large wins from multilaterals. The segment grew 10.9% on-year in the quarter ended 30 September 2021. The business intelligence and risk solutions business increased its overseas client footprint.
Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, CRISIL, said: "We saw strong momentum across our businesses during the quarter. Our focus on customer centricity and domain-led analytics and solutions have helped us grow the core areas. Our new offerings in risk and sustainability have deepened our presence across client segments. We continue to invest in people and technology to drive growth and be future-ready. While inflation risks persist, there is continuing expectation of a broad-based economic recovery, both in India and across the world. There is an increased focus on transformation-related spend by global banks."
The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.
CRISIL is a leading global analytics company. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions. It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc, a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.
