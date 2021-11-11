Volumes soar at Thermax Ltd counter

Thermax Ltd clocked volume of 17.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45827 shares

CRISIL Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 November 2021.

Thermax Ltd clocked volume of 17.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45827 shares. The stock gained 10.75% to Rs.1,485.05. Volumes stood at 20943 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 6.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22731 shares. The stock gained 8.48% to Rs.3,114.90. Volumes stood at 39366 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd saw volume of 49.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.99% to Rs.580.00. Volumes stood at 5.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 2.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13276 shares. The stock increased 7.47% to Rs.1,254.40. Volumes stood at 12459 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd saw volume of 70.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.19% to Rs.907.00. Volumes stood at 7.03 lakh shares in the last session.

