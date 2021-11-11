Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.48 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.33 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Hong Kong Market extends losses to seventh day
Anmol India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Nureca Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd and Dhunseri Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2021.
Nureca Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd and Dhunseri Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2021.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 300.75 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18000 shares in the past one month.
Nureca Ltd tumbled 10.15% to Rs 1638.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2190 shares in the past one month.
Saksoft Ltd lost 6.83% to Rs 885.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10241 shares in the past one month.
Everest Industries Ltd shed 6.11% to Rs 417.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9768 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd dropped 6.01% to Rs 277. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3998 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU