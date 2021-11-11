Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nureca Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd and Dhunseri Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2021.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 300.75 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18000 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd tumbled 10.15% to Rs 1638.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2190 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd lost 6.83% to Rs 885.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10241 shares in the past one month.

Everest Industries Ltd shed 6.11% to Rs 417.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9768 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd dropped 6.01% to Rs 277. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3998 shares in the past one month.

