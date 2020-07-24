Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 38.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.53% to Rs 720.10 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical declined 38.91% to Rs 74.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.53% to Rs 720.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1346.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.720.101346.8414.0514.25109.00194.23101.01188.4574.80122.44

