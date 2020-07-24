JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 38.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.53% to Rs 720.10 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical declined 38.91% to Rs 74.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.53% to Rs 720.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1346.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales720.101346.84 -47 OPM %14.0514.25 -PBDT109.00194.23 -44 PBT101.01188.45 -46 NP74.80122.44 -39

