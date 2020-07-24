Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 38.91% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 27.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit rises 102.05% in the December 2019 quarter
Crompton Greaves slips after poor Q4 result
Board of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical to consider raising upto Rs 300 cr via debt issue
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical closes down plants and offices till 14 April
-
Sales decline 46.53% to Rs 720.10 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical declined 38.91% to Rs 74.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.53% to Rs 720.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1346.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales720.101346.84 -47 OPM %14.0514.25 -PBDT109.00194.23 -44 PBT101.01188.45 -46 NP74.80122.44 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU