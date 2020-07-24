JUST IN
Atul consolidated net profit declines 20.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.52% to Rs 660.56 crore

Net profit of Atul declined 20.06% to Rs 117.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.52% to Rs 660.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1040.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales660.561040.55 -37 OPM %24.0223.09 -PBDT196.91249.44 -21 PBT163.79217.68 -25 NP117.78147.33 -20

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 14:40 IST

