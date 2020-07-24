Atul standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 39.32% to Rs 602.75 croreNet profit of Atul declined 9.84% to Rs 116.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.32% to Rs 602.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 993.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales602.75993.30 -39 OPM %23.5521.83 -PBDT182.73225.93 -19 PBT153.24197.40 -22 NP116.96129.73 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU