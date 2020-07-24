JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

CG Consumer Electrical slumps after Q1 PAT falls 39% to Rs 74 cr

Welspun India consolidated net profit declines 67.28% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Atul standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.32% to Rs 602.75 crore

Net profit of Atul declined 9.84% to Rs 116.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.32% to Rs 602.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 993.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales602.75993.30 -39 OPM %23.5521.83 -PBDT182.73225.93 -19 PBT153.24197.40 -22 NP116.96129.73 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 14:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU