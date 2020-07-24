Atul standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.32% to Rs 602.75 crore

Net profit of Atul declined 9.84% to Rs 116.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.32% to Rs 602.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 993.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.602.75993.3023.5521.83182.73225.93153.24197.40116.96129.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)