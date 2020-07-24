JUST IN
Welspun India consolidated net profit declines 67.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.46% to Rs 1201.80 crore

Net profit of Welspun India declined 67.28% to Rs 49.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.46% to Rs 1201.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1728.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1201.801728.14 -30 OPM %18.6321.01 -PBDT196.90333.83 -41 PBT86.31224.41 -62 NP49.09150.04 -67

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 14:30 IST

