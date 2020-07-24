Welspun India consolidated net profit declines 67.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.46% to Rs 1201.80 crore

Net profit of Welspun India declined 67.28% to Rs 49.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.46% to Rs 1201.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1728.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1201.801728.1418.6321.01196.90333.8386.31224.4149.09150.04

