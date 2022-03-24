CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal as interim MD & CEO from Apr. 1

-
ALSO READ
RBI OKs appointment of Pralay Mondal as deputy MD of CSB Bank
Benchmarks trade with small cuts; Nifty below 17,300 mark
CSB Bank reduces MCLR rate for overnight tenor
CSB Bank intimates of proposed strike by United Forum of Bank Unions
Board of CSB Bank approves early retirement of C. VR. Rajendran MD & CEO
-
CSB Bank appointed its current deputy Managing Director, Pralay Mondal, as the interim Managing Director (MD) & CEO for a period of 3 months from 1 April 2022 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.
C. VR. Rajendran, the present MD & CEO will take early retirement from the position due to health reasons and further to continue in the office of the Managing Director & CEO till the close of office hours on 31 March 2022, as mutually agreed.
The bank's standalone net profit surged 179.5% to Rs 148.25 crore on a 5.6% decline in total income to Rs 579.81 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
CSB Bank has a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It offers a wide range of products and services to overall customer base of 1.6 million, with particular focus on SME, retail, and NRI customers.
Shares of CSB Bank lost 0.34% to Rs 219.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU