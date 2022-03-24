CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal as interim MD & CEO from Apr. 1

CSB Bank appointed its current deputy Managing Director, Pralay Mondal, as the interim Managing Director (MD) & CEO for a period of 3 months from 1 April 2022 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

C. VR. Rajendran, the present MD & CEO will take early retirement from the position due to health reasons and further to continue in the office of the Managing Director & CEO till the close of office hours on 31 March 2022, as mutually agreed.

The bank's standalone net profit surged 179.5% to Rs 148.25 crore on a 5.6% decline in total income to Rs 579.81 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

CSB Bank has a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It offers a wide range of products and services to overall customer base of 1.6 million, with particular focus on SME, retail, and NRI customers.

Shares of CSB Bank lost 0.34% to Rs 219.05 on BSE.

