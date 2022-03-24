Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 137.1 points or 0.74% at 18600.27 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.44%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.85%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.37%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.04%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.36%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.19%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.67%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 61.95 or 0.11% at 57622.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.85 points or 0.21% at 17208.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.05 points or 0.48% at 27982.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.76 points or 0.57% at 8427.34.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)