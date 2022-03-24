Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 45.56 points or 0.8% at 5769.65 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Ashapura Minechem Ltd (up 5.33%), Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (up 5.16%),Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 4.46%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 4.44%),Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd (up 3.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 3.06%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 2.65%), Stylam Industries Ltd (up 2.63%), Excel Industries Ltd (up 2.61%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 2.54%).

On the other hand, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (down 3.89%), Orient Cement Ltd (down 3.6%), and Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd (down 2.55%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 61.95 or 0.11% at 57622.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.85 points or 0.21% at 17208.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.05 points or 0.48% at 27982.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.76 points or 0.57% at 8427.34.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

