Colgate-Palmolive (India) board to mull interim dividend on 28th April

Record date for the interim dividend, if declared, is set on 7 May 2022.

The company said its board will consider interim dividend on 28 April 2022.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) is India's leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products.

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 1.6% to Rs 252.33 crore on 3.85% rise in net sales to Rs 1271.29 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) were almost flat at Rs 1527.55 on the BSE.

