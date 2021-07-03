CSB Bank deposits grow 14%, advances up 24% in Q1

CSB Bank said that its total deposits increased 14.17% to Rs 18,652.80 crore as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 16,337.95 crore as on 30 June 2020.
Of this, CASA deposits were at Rs 6,171.71 crore (up 29.23% YoY) while term deposits were at Rs 12,481.10 crore (up 7.95% YoY) as on 30 June 2020.
Gross advances increased 23.71% to Rs 14,146 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against 11,434.65 crore as on 30 June 2020.
Advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery, accounting for 39.71% of the gross advances, aggregated to Rs 5,617.68 crore (up 46.16% YoY) as on 30 June 2021.
CSB Bank has a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It offers a wide range of products and services to overall customer base of 1.6 million, with particular focus on SME, retail, and NRI customers.
On a standalone basis, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 59.68 crore in Q4 FY20. The bank's total income grew by 28.2% YoY to Rs 609.45 crore during the quarter.
The scrip rose 2.04% to end at Rs 347.40 on Friday. In the past three months, the stock has zoomed 46.77% while the benchmark Sensex has added 4.91% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU