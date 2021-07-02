Volumes jump at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 51.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares

Route Mobile Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2021.

Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 51.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.14% to Rs.490.30. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 67.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.25% to Rs.2,057.85. Volumes stood at 5.98 lakh shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 29.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.46% to Rs.651.90. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 48.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.58% to Rs.166.55. Volumes stood at 14.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 26.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.767.65. Volumes stood at 24.73 lakh shares in the last session.

